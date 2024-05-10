Türkiye and ExxonMobil ink LNG purchase deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Turkish BOTAS state pipeline company and ExxonMobil have signed an agreement in Washington for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Türkiye, Trend reports citing Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar's X publication.

The signed agreement, according to Bayraktar, is meant to be a long-term commitment and gives Türkiye the opportunity to further diversify its energy resources.

"Adding the United States to our list of long-term LNG supply contracts follows existing agreements with Algeria (20 years), Nigeria, and others. A deal with ExxonMobil, which we're discussing today, can provide eight percent of Türkiye's gas demand," he explained.

To recall, Türkiye consumes over 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that, at the current level of gas prices, BOTAS had agreed with ExxonMobil on supplies worth $1.1 billion annually for 2.5 million tons of LNG per year.

In 2023, the share of LNG in Türkiye's overall gas purchase portfolio was 30 percent, but it may rise to 40 percent in 2024.

The country also receives pipeline gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, with Russian pipeline gas constituting 40 percent of Türkiye's consumed gas.

Long-term contracts for the supply of Russian gas to Türkiye will expire in 2025, and Bayraktar announced at the end of April the formation of a new portfolio of gas contracts for Türkiye with various global suppliers.

According to the Turkish Star newspaper, Türkiye's energy minister also announced the country's plans to implement new energy projects with Caspian countries during his visit to Washington on May 9.

"The implementation of new infrastructure projects between the countries of the Caspian region and Türkiye will contribute to ensuring European and global energy security," stated Bayraktar.

