Azerbaijan considers involvement of Swiss companies in reconstruction of Karabakh, East Zangezur (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan Thomas Stähli, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations developing in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. It was noted that high-level mutual visits and constant political dialog are of great importance for the further development of relations between the two countries.

The sides also emphasized the importance of further expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which is an important direction of relations between the two countries. Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, recalling her official visits to the Swiss Confederation in 2022 and this year, emphasized the importance of mutual contacts for the expansion of cooperation between the legislative bodies, including the role of friendship groups.

Additionally, it was noted at the meeting that cooperation in the field of energy is an important direction for economic ties between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Switzerland are successfully cooperating in this direction. Taking into account that Azerbaijan possesses a wide range of alternative energy sources, thoughts were expressed about possible cooperation in this direction as well.

During the talk, the sides were informed about the current situation in the region and the large-scale reconstruction and construction works being carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur. The issue of the participation of Swiss companies in the reconstruction work carried out in these territories was also discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.

