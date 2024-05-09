Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan counts number of ex-IDP families to return to native Jabrayil in 2024 (VIDEO)

Society Materials 9 May 2024 14:42 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. A total of 712 former IDP families are planned to return to Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil city, Trend reports via AzTV.

According to the relevant footage, work on this return is rapidly progressing.

The 'I State Program of the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan' is rebuilding Jabrayil and creating a modern infrastructure.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

To date, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, as well as the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

