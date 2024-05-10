Azerbaijan living through most glorious period of its history - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijan, standing on a solid foundation laid thanks to the efforts of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is now experiencing the most glorious period of its history, political scientist Azer Garayev told Trend.

He noted that the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is inextricably linked to a significant period in modern Azerbaijan's history.

"The rich heritage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and his activity on the way of development and progress of the independent state of Azerbaijan necessitate an even deeper study and propaganda of his life and activity. The National Leader devoted his whole life to Azerbaijan's development and fully fulfilled his saving mission. His unprecedented services to the motherland and its people are always remembered with a sense of gratitude, and the memory of the great leader is honored with great respect. Steps taken by the national leader while leading the country from 1969 through 1982, measures implemented by him, and the essence of ideas directed to the future of Azerbaijan are realized and understood even better with time. These decisive steps of the great leader were once opposed by the forces that destroyed not only the spiritual values but also the historical personalities of Azerbaijan. As Chairman of the State Security Committee of Azerbaijan, the National Leader continued his policy of nationalization. During his activity in the state security bodies, he saved many intellectuals and public figures from arrests, persecution, and pressure for national ideas. While leading the republic and working in Moscow, the national leader paid close attention to the formation of the economic, scientific, technical, and military potential of the future independent Azerbaijan. His managerial skills and experience allowed him to professionally cope with numerous complex tasks. The development and revival of Azerbaijan as a country began under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev," he said.

Garayev noted that after returning to the leadership of the country in 1993, National Leader Heydar Aliyev defined a new strategy for independent Azerbaijan and started a new foreign policy course.

"New state building in the country, gradual and successful solutions to socio-economic and political problems, normalization of our country's position in the international arena, and the establishment of mutually beneficial relations with the countries of the world activated the process of Azerbaijan's integration into the world community. Azerbaijan's occupation of a worthy place in the international arena, and establishment of interaction with the leading states of the world were of great importance. Establishment and development of these relations was one of the main directions of activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev," he said.

As the political scientist noted, National Leader Heydar Aliyev was an experienced politician and an extremely wise head of state.

"At the end of the 20th century, the Azerbaijani people experienced the most complicated period in their history. We all witnessed this tense and difficult period; our people went through great trials. Undoubtedly, it was National Leader Heydar Aliyev who became the mainstay of our people on this path. His leadership work and the large-scale projects he initiated continue to thrive today. Standing on the solid foundation of the great leader's efforts and ideas, Mighty Azerbaijan is currently experiencing the most glorious period of its history. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who successfully developed the political course of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has created the basis for the further prosperous and safe existence of our country in this complicated world. Having won a historic victory, Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial sovereignty. Our country is one of the most authoritative countries in the world today," Garayev stated.

