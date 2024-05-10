Tajikistan, China agree to modernize Tajik Aluminum Company

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 10. Tajikistan and China have agreed to jointly modernize the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO), Trend reports.

This agreement was reached following the 13th meeting of the Tajikistan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, co-chaired by Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavqi Zavqizoda, and China's Deputy Minister of Commerce and trade negotiations' representative, Ling Ji.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Tajikistan, the parties have also agreed to implement priority investment projects, including green energy projects, the construction of a logistics center in the Dangara region, the construction of three overpasses and one bridge in the city of Dushanbe, and the reconstruction of the Varshetz-Kulma highway.

China is Tajikistan's second-largest trading partner and has a significant share of investments in the national economy sectors. In 2023, Tajikistan's foreign trade volume with China amounted to $1.5 billion, which is 24.2 percent higher compared to 2022.