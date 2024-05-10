Work on construction of seismic station completes in Azerbaijan's Shusha - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Work on the construction of a seismic station in Azerbaijan's Shusha has been completed, the Director General of the Republican Seismic Survey Center at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Gurban Yetirmishli said, Trend reports.

He stated that, as of now, landscaping and station installation are still ongoing.

He also mentioned that the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) donated this station.

"This will be Azerbaijan's fourth well station. It will be located at a depth of 100 meters. We'll conduct comprehensive studies in all the liberated territories. The citizens resettled there will be provided with work,” he added.

To note, the installation of a seismic station started near Shusha in January 2023.

The Republican Seismic Survey Center provides for the installation of 10 integrated seismic and geophysical stations in Azerbaijani liberated areas.

