Gearing up to host COP29 puts Azerbaijan on cusp of historic moment - Standard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Preparing to host COP29 in November puts Azerbaijan on the cusp of a historic moment; the nation views the honor not just as a reflection of the international community's high regard for it, but also as a golden chance to enact substantial actions to address climate change, Azerbaijani ambassador Sultan Hajivev to Kenya wrote for The Standard newspaper, Trend reports.

The article points out that inclusivity is the foundation of the Azerbaijani approach. COP29 necessitates that all stakeholders get involved. We can build better alliances and achieve more effective achievements in the battle against climate change if we listen to the ideas and opinions of individuals from different groups.



The Ambassador highlighted that there is still a long way to go, despite the accomplishments at COP28, particularly in the areas of funding, adaptation, and dealing with loss and damage caused by climate change. There is an increasing financial need for climate action, and traditional development-oriented financing, although necessary, will not be sufficient.

"It is really important for the international community to make fundamental changes in its approach and way of thinking to effectively address climate challenges. One of Azerbaijan's important steps is to declare 2024 the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World'. This not only emphasizes our commitment to the global fight against this problem but also focuses our attention on strengthening partnerships at the national, regional, and international levels," the Ambassador noted.

The COP29 team is actively engaging with various partners and negotiating groups, realizing that collective action is critical to success, he added.

"In our endeavor, we seek to bridge the divide between the global south and the global west. COP29 should be a factor that enhances efficiency and integration by bringing together countries that have historically had limited ties and partnerships.

The evolving partnership between Azerbaijan and Kenya is a case in point. Although our countries have good relations, we realize the need to further strengthen our cooperation, especially against the backdrop of Kenya's important role in addressing climate change. That is why COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with President Ruto in March within the framework of the UN Environment Assembly," the article says.

"Events such as COP29 or the recent sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) are important examples of how the nations of the world can collectively coordinate their efforts to protect the environment. The leadership shown within the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in advancing the global environmental agenda is commendable, and we must continue this momentum. The COP troika mechanism, which combines the chairmanships of COP28, COP29, and COP30, plays a crucial role in maintaining this momentum. However, it is more than just a mission for Kenya and Azerbaijan. If we are to achieve a limit to the global temperature rise of 1.5°C, we must accept that there must be a comprehensive approach to addressing such a complex problem," the Azerbaijani ambassador emphasized in the article.

