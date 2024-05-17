Slovak PM's attempted assassination suspect to stand trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The individual suspected of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is to stand trial on May 18, a spokesperson of the country's judicial body said, Trend reports.

The prosecutor's office has sought the arrest of a suspect in the attempted assassination.

To note, on May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico survived an assassination attempt. The 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula shot him multiple times, causing severe injuries. The assailant was detained.

