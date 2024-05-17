Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Slovak PM's attempted assassination suspect to stand trial

Europe Materials 17 May 2024 20:47 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The individual suspected of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is to stand trial on May 18, a spokesperson of the country's judicial body said, Trend reports.

The prosecutor's office has sought the arrest of a suspect in the attempted assassination.

To note, on May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico survived an assassination attempt. The 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula shot him multiple times, causing severe injuries. The assailant was detained.

