Tajikistan and Russia's Tatarstan sign MoU in transport sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 18. The Ministries of Transport of Tajikistan's and Russia's Republic of Tatarstan have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik ministry, the document was signed during the XV International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum" in 2024.

The agreement between Tajikistan and Tatarstan aims to facilitate the recruitment of skilled workers from Tajikistan for the passenger transportation sector in Tatarstan. The sides have agreed to ensure favorable working conditions and social guarantees for citizens (drivers, engineers, controllers, and other support staff) relocating to Tatarstan.

Furthermore, the memorandum outlines plans to provide opportunities for Tajik transportation companies to establish passenger transport enterprises in cities and regions of Tatarstan.

It is anticipated that the implementation of this memorandum will create hundreds of jobs with favorable living conditions, competitive salaries, access to social protection, and more. Additionally, it will enhance passenger services for residents of the southeastern cities of Tatarstan, including Bugulma and Leninogorsk.

The project was developed following agreements reached during a visit by a Russian delegation, including representatives from Tatarstan, led by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to Dushanbe on March 2–3, 2023.