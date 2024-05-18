Türkiye's transport minister talks on significance of Zangezur corridor for global trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Work on a railroad connecting the Turkish city of Kars to the Igdir region bordering Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, a crucial component of the Zangezur corridor, is scheduled to begin later this year and be completed within five years, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu told Turkish nationwide TV channel, Trend reports.

The minister recalled that the tender for constructing a 224-kilometer railroad in eastern Türkiye was announced earlier this year, and negotiations are currently underway to finance the project.

"Construction work from Kars to the Dilucu border crossing point on the Azerbaijan border will take about five years," the minister said.

He noted that building the railroad section between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Zangilan district might also take several years.

The minister highlighted the importance of completing railroad construction in the regions of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation and modernizing rails in Nakhchivan.

"The full-fledged functioning of the transportation corridor will be possible in 2028–2029. This route has significant economic and strategic importance for Türkiye and the entire region," he emphasized.

Uraloglu also discussed the importance of the Zangezur Corridor for global trade, mentioning the risks associated with incidents in the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

"The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will provide a crucial new alternative for establishing economic ties between Asia and Europe," he said.

Additionally, the minister did not rule out the possibility of the Zangezur Corridor passing through Iran.

"We know that Azerbaijan is negotiating with Iran on this matter. The final decision has not been made yet. I do not exclude that some sections of the corridor will also pass through Iran and Armenia," he added.

