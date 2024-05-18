Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss unrest in Bishkek between locals and foreigners

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 18. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have discussed the unrest that arose on the night of May 18 after a clash in Bishkek between local residents and foreigners, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hassan Zaigham, met with Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev. The Kyrgyz side requested that Pakistan work with its media outlets to prevent the spread of inaccurate information about the incident.

According to Imangaziev, the Kyrgyz authorities have controlled the situation, which is now back to normal. He said that the police are providing security to all the hostels, and the matter is being directly supervised by the Kyrgyz president.

To note, some Pakistani media outlets had previously reported three fatalities resulting from the incident, but the Pakistani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan stated that this information is unconfirmed.

At the same time, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Zaigham strongly expressed concerns for Pakistani nationals, particularly the large number of affected Pakistani students and their families. He urged the Kyrgyz government to prioritize the safety and security of Pakistani citizens.