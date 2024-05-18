Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkmenistan discloses top banks by number of Internet Banking users

Finance Materials 18 May 2024 08:04 (UTC +04:00)

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 18. Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank took the leading position in Turkmenistan in terms of the number of registered Internet Banking users as of early May 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank boasts 397,334 registered users, with Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank closely trailing with 369,613 users and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank following with 178,932 users.

Dayhanbank primarily serves clients in Turkmenistan's regions, with a significant concentration of users in the Mary (159,330 users), Lebap (87,882 users), and Dashoguz (68,129 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service as of May 1, 2024:

Bank: Number of registered users
Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 397,334
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 369,613
Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 178,932
Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 78,561
Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 44,994
Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 12,024
Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,531
Total number of registered users 1,085,989
