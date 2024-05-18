Turkmenistan discloses top banks by number of Internet Banking users

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 18. Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank took the leading position in Turkmenistan in terms of the number of registered Internet Banking users as of early May 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank boasts 397,334 registered users, with Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank closely trailing with 369,613 users and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank following with 178,932 users.

Dayhanbank primarily serves clients in Turkmenistan's regions, with a significant concentration of users in the Mary (159,330 users), Lebap (87,882 users), and Dashoguz (68,129 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service as of May 1, 2024: