We welcome Iran's support regarding peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Now the process of defining the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan is underway. We are seeing the initial positive results of this process, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

“I believe that this is reassuring because it gives hope that finally, after a long break, a peace agreement can be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We welcome Iran's support on this issue,” underlined the Azerbaijani leader.