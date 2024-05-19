Member of Israeli military cabinet calls on cabinet to adopt plan on Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A member of the Israeli military cabinet, Minister Benny Gantz, called on his colleagues to approve an action plan to achieve goals in the Gaza Strip by June 8, threatening otherwise to leave the government, Trend reports.

According to information, Gantz presented six strategic goals that the coalition must adopt, otherwise his party will leave the government.

According to Gantz, the goals include the return of hostages held in Gaza, the overthrow of Hamas rule, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, control of the security of Gaza, the creation of an international civilian mechanism for the governance of Gaza with the participation of American, European, Arab and Palestinian representatives, as well as the return of the inhabitants of the north of the enclave to their home by September 1.