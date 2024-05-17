ADB pays homage to Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 is much valued by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Candice McDeigan, Country Director of ADB's Azerbaijan Resident Mission, stated on May 17 at the "Enhancing Ambition, Enabling Action: COP29 Sustainable Business Forum" in Baku, Trend reports.

“ADB highly values ​​Azerbaijan as the host country, chair and delegate of COP29. The country has achieved a lot in 30 years,” she pointed out.

She believes Azerbaijan's transition into a 'green' hub transforms its image as a hydrocarbon nation. She said ADB sponsors several infrastructure projects and Azerbaijani renewable energy initiatives.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel