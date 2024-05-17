"Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" Int'l Search and Rescue Exercise concludes (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. “Anatolian Phoenix - 2024” International Search and Rescue Exercise has ended in the city of Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The closing ceremony mentioned the analysis of the activities in the international exercise.

Participants shared gifts and snapped photos at the end of the event.

During the drill, Azerbaijan Army pilots detected surface targets of the imagined adversary with Su-25 ML attack aircraft, airstriked them, and provided close air support to advancing formations.

