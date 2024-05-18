Kazakhstan quadruples oil transportation to Germany

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 18. Kazakhstan's KazTransOil (the national operator of the main oil pipeline) has quadrupled the volume of oil transportation to Germany from January through April this year, Trend reports.

The company reported that Transneft PJSC transported 420,000 tons of Kazakh oil through its trunk oil pipeline system to the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for export to Germany.

This value is 330,000 tons or more than four times more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, KazTransOil plans to transport 120,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in May 2024. In addition, KazTransOil also plans to transport 993,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in total in 2024.

Russian and Kazakh authorities inked a relevant agreement on June 7, 2002, and it governs the current transit.

KazTransOil is part of the KazMunayGas group (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company). The company owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines, each 5,400 kilometers in length.