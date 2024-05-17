Azerbaijan Railways repairs its locomotive fleet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Following the agreement between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and Kamkor Locomotive Enterprise, a shunting diesel locomotive scheduled for overhaul was transported to Baku, ADY told Trend.

It was highlighted that the TEM2U locomotive underwent its first factory repair in 22 years and will now be utilized for appropriate cargo sorting at the Bilajari marshaling yard.

"According to the contract terms, six locomotives have already been dispatched to Kazakhstan for this purpose, with preparations underway for the shipment of another five. Shunting locomotives of the first level are scheduled for overhaul every 7.5 years, while those of the second level require overhaul every 15 years. With locomotives in service for extended periods, delays in repairs result in breakdowns and persistent faults. In 2024, 11 shunting locomotives are slated for dispatch to Kazakhstan, while four double-section locomotives are earmarked for transfer to Latvia, all under the management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Currently, the locomotive fleet of ADY comprises 84 shunting locomotives," the ADY said.

