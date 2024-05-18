Slovakia stands ready to back Azerbaijan's COP29-related actions (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Slovakia, both at the governmental level and within companies, stands ready to assist Azerbaijan in the preparation and successful conduct of COP29, Miroslav Kucera from the well-known Slovak Aspiro consulting company told Trend.

"Our company specializes in preparing investment plans and financial components for projects in the field of renewable energy sources, as well as hydrogen projects and energy storage projects. All of this is currently relevant for Azerbaijan, as it is strongly focusing on green energy, which is especially important for a country hosting COP29," noted Kucera.

According to him, hosting COP29 in Baku will provide a good opportunity for Azerbaijan, known worldwide for its oil and gas resources, to demonstrate itself as a country with potential and plans for the production of green energy and its export to Europe.

"COP29 in Baku will discuss climate financing. This topic is close to our company, as we work extensively with 'green' projects in the CIS countries and Europe. We are open to consultations on this particular issue with Azerbaijani entities," Kucera added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

