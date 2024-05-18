Turkmenistan aims to boost regional gas production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 18. Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern is taking practical measures to extract additional volumes of oil and natural gas, search and develop the country's deposits, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"In this regard, the Turkmengaz State Concern is conducting drilling operations at the sites of the Lebap and Mary regions. This will make it possible to identify gas-bearing formations and increase natural gas production," he said.

Summarizing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers that great attention is paid to the production of additional volumes of oil and natural gas in the country.

In this context, the head of state instructed the Deputy Chairman to exercise strict control over the work carried out in this direction.

Meanwhile, the Turkmengaz State Concern estimates the nation's hydrocarbon resources at over 71 billion tons of oil equivalent.

This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.