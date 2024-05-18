Turkmenistan enhances legislative efforts and strengthens parliamentary relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 18. Turkmenistan is enhancing its legislative efforts and strengthening its parliamentary relations, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

In particular, she informed about the preparation, in accordance with the requirements of the time, of drafts of a number of legislative acts regulating activities in the field of ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population, physical education, sports, state scientific and technical policy, seed production, etc.

Gulmanova spoke about measures to expand contacts with the parliaments of various states and cooperation with international organizations.

"In particular, during the meeting with the delegation headed by the chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, a member of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, issues of further development of bilateral cooperation were discussed. Along with this, a video conference was held between members of the parliamentary friendship group between the Parliament of Turkmenistan and the Federal National Council of the UAE," she added.

To note, Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova discussed the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Fukushiro Nukaga at the end of February this year.