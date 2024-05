Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. We have major plans in the field of energy. As already mentioned, the construction of two 280 megawatt hydropower plants is scheduled here, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that equal distribution of energy will also benefit both countries (Azerbaijan and Iran – ed.).