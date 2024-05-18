EBRD shares latest outlook on Uzbekistan's GDP growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 18. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revealed its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Uzbekistan in 2024–2025, Trend reports.

The EBRD forecasts Uzbekistan's GDP growth at 6.5 percent in 2024.

Thus, the forecast has been left unchanged compared to the previous outlook in September 2023.

In 2025, GDP growth will be 6.0 percent. This figure is 0.5 percent less than the 2024 forecast.

"As a result of spring floods in Kazakhstan and what seems to be a plateau in intermediated commerce with Russia, analysts predict that growth in Central Asia will drop from 5.7 percent in 2023 to 5.4 percent in 2024. In 2025, however, growth is anticipated to reach 5.9 percent," the bank noted.

Meanwhile, the current loan portfolio of the EBRD projects in Uzbekistan has totaled 2.4 billion euros as of February 29, 2024.

In particular, the EBRD's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 85 projects.