Azerbaijan to host World Cup on ski mountaineering for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan will host the World Cup in ski mountaineering for the first time, Trend reports.

The appeal of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) to hold the World Cup in ski mountaineering in Azerbaijan has been welcomed positively.

According to the agreement reached, ISMF decided to hold the World Cup at the Shahdag tourist center, and the tournament was included in the International Federation's competition calendar.

The World Cup is scheduled for January 11–12, 2025, and will be held in Shahdag.

To note, the decision to organize the World Cup was made based on the successful results of the report provided by ISMF after a series of international competitions on ski mountaineering on March 9–10 this year, held under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and Shahdag tourist center.

