Azerbaijani Prosecutor General holds bilateral meetings in Tajikistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A delegation headed by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev is on a working visit to the city of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to participate in the 5th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

During meetings held on May 17, the Prosecutor General announced that Azerbaijan's territorial integrity had been fully restored. He credited the rapid pace of restoration and construction in Karabakh to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

In discussions with Tajikistan's Prosecutor General, Yusuf Rahmon, cooperation in mutual legal assistance and efficient interaction within bilateral and multilateral formats within international organizations were emphasized. The parties expressed confidence in the successful continuation of cooperation between their prosecutor's offices.

Similarly, in talks with Iranian Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, positive dynamics in relations between the two countries' prosecutor's offices were noted. Kamran Aliyev invited his Iranian counterpart for an official visit to Azerbaijan, expressing hope for further cooperation.

Additionally, a meeting with ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri highlighted the successful gathering in Baku the previous September. Both parties emphasized the importance of ties with ECO, discussing ways to improve the organization's work and enhance relations between member states.

Another meeting, with Pakistan's Deputy Prosecutor General Rashdeen Nawaz, expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. They emphasized the necessity of developing cooperation between their prosecutor's offices, addressing issues related to protecting citizens' rights and freedoms, legal assistance in criminal cases, and extradition.

During the visit, the meeting of the prosecutors general of the Organization of Turkic States, established on November 1, 2021, in Baku, was held. At the meeting, the prospects of further cooperation within the framework of the OTG were discussed, including organizational issues related to the 3rd meeting of the Council, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in July this year.

The delegation's visit to Tajikistan concluded.

