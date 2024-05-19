Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
The interference of non-regional countries in our affairs is unacceptable - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The development of the region must be secured through the will of the peoples living in the countries of the region. The interference of non-regional countries in our affairs is unacceptable, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

“If anyone – leaders of countries thousands of kilometers away from here – want to achieve any results in this region, let them talk to us. Inappropriate and unnecessary intervention has not brought about and will not bring about any results,” the head of state added.

