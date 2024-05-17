Uzbekistan, Malaysia plan to establish joint industrial zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 17. Uzbekistan and Malaysia plan to establish a joint industrial zone, Trend reports.

This matter was announced during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.

During the meeting, the sides considered issues of further expansion of Uzbek-Malaysian relations.

The parties noted the importance of further strengthening political dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties, continuing mutual support within the framework of international organizations, implementing humanitarian and educational programs, and boosting tourism and cultural exchange.

Both officials emphasized that the volume of trade turnover has more than doubled in 2023. At the same time, the number of joint ventures is increasing, and the frequency of flights between Tashkent and Kuala Lumpur is also growing.

In addition, the sides noted the importance of ensuring further growth of volumes, the achievement of balanced indicators of mutual trade, and the and the realization of large joint projects.

The parties also emphasized that the outcomes of the Uzbek-Malaysian business forum as part of the business program of the visit will serve to expand investment partnerships and cooperation among leading companies in innovation, industry, green energy, petrochemicals, electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

At the end of the meeting, the president of Uzbekistan and the prime minister of Malaysia signed a joint statement on deepening multifaceted cooperation.