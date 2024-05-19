Turkmenistan and China achieve impressive trade turnover milestones

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 19. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and China from January through March this year amounted to almost $2.6 billion, Trend reports.

According to the General Administration of Customs China, in March 2024 alone, the mutual trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $818.2 million.

Turkmenistan's exports, which totaled nearly $2.4 billion in the first three months of this year, accounted for the majority of the trade turnover at the same time.

Furthermore, during the same period, Turkmenistan imported Chinese goods worth over $212.9 million.

Pipelines supply Turkmenistan's main export to China with natural gas.

Meanwhile, the total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and China in 2023 was more than $10.59 billion, with Turkmenistan exporting more than $9.63 billion.