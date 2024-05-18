France declares martial law in New Caledonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Following mass protests in New Caledonia, the Supreme Council of France has declared martial law on the island, Trend reports.

A large number of military, police, gendarmerie, and intelligence services have been deployed to the island.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, demonstrations and actions have been banned, and social networks have been blocked. Reporters' access to the island is restricted.

Recently, New Caledonia (an overseas territory of France in the Pacific Ocean) experienced protests against harsh social conditions, unemployment, and discrimination. Clashes between protesters and police resulted in the deaths of two police officers and three protesters.

Located 16,000 kilometers from France in the Pacific Ocean near Australia, New Caledonia remains a French colony despite the distance, leading to local protests against exploitation.

