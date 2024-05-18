Engineering Troops of Azerbaijani Army continue demining operations (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. More than 254 hectares of territory were completely cleared of mines in the liberated territories in May this year as a result of the activities of the units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

37583 hectares of land were cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories up to date. Totally, 10463 anti-personnel mines, 3318 anti-tank mines, and 12814 unexploded ordnances were detected.

Necessary engineering support measures, in which the main efforts are focused on demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities, continue as planned.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel