New page opens in Iranian-Azerbaijani relations - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The meeting of the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan on the two countries' state border has opened a new page in the relations of these countries, Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“I am proud that on the last day of my diplomatic mission, with the participation of the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan, the "Khudafarin" and “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric complexes were commissioned as a successful example of water diplomacy,” Mousavi said.

To note, a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River has got underway with participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel