Houthis attack tanker in Red Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) fired an anti-ship ballistic missile at the M/T Wind oil tanker sailing through the Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the oil tanker, owned and operated by Greece, previously stopped in Russia and then headed to China.

"The impact of the anti-ship ballistic missile caused flooding which resulted in the of loss propulsion and steering," the statement said.

It is reported that the crew of M/T Wind was able to restore propulsion and steering, and no casualties were reported. M/T