BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The delegation led by Chair of the Latvian Parliament Daiga Mierina has arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of the two countries were waved, Chair of the Latvian Parliament Daiga Mierina and the delegation were met by Head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Latvian interparliamentary relations Kamran Bayramov and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Latvia Elnur Sultanov.