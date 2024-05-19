Israeli army neutralized militants in eastern Rafah of Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Soldiers of the armored division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed 130 Palestinian militants during the operation in the east of the city of Rafah, the IDF telegram channel said, Trend reports.

According to the information, dozens of underground tunnels have been discovered, which are now being examined or are being prepared for destruction. The Iqvot Ha-Barzel brigade destroyed hundreds of enemy infrastructure, including weapons workshops and missile launch sites.

In addition, the Israeli Givati Brigade discovered an extensive network of tunnels, as well as weapons and ammunition, including a significant number of anti-aircraft guns.