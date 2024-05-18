Protest erupts in Kyrgyzstan in response to recent brawl with foreigners

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 18. A protest broke out in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on the night of May 18 in response to a recent mass brawl between foreign students and local youths, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stated that law enforcement agencies took swift measures to detain those involved, including both foreign and local citizens. The ministry emphasized that the situation was fully under the control of security forces, ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining public order. There were no serious injuries reported among the participants, although approximately 15 individuals sought medical evaluation.

Furthermore, Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of the State Committee for National Security, reported the detention of provocateurs who had been inciting destructive actions against the authorities on social media. These individuals were arrested, as were those found carrying weapons.

Tashiev acknowledged that he considered the protesters' demands to be legitimate but urged them to maintain public order and resolve issues legally.