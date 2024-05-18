Green energy crucial to Tajikistan’s development - IMF Managing Director

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 18. Green, reliable energy is crucial to Tajikistan’s development, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said in a post on her X account following her visit to the Rogun hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the country, Trend reports.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to visit Rogun. A project that can transform the economy of Tajikistan and also has tremendous significance for the whole region can be a source of low-cost green energy for people and businesses. And I want to express my deep appreciation for the work that is being done here. As a global citizen, I can say that the future of the world economy is green energy, and green energy is going to be produced right here on a large scale,” she said in the video address.

Georgieva expressed deep respect for the president of Tajikistan, the government of Tajikistan, and the Tajik people for the incredible development of the Rogun HPP.

“I wish for the dream of all Tajik for Rogun to reach its full capacity to be soon realized. At the IMF, we would do all we can to support the microeconomic performance of the country so it is easier for investors to come,” she concluded.

The Rogun HPP is a hydroelectric power station under construction on the Vakhsh River with an installed capacity of 3600 MW. In total, it is planned to install six units, each with a projected capacity of 600 MW.

The average annual electricity generation at the Rogun HPP is expected to exceed 17 billion kWh. The height of the dam is 335 meters.