Peace in the Middle East to come only after creation of Palestine - UN SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Only the creation of a Palestinian state will end the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He said that the situation in the Gaza Strip could spread to other countries in the Middle East.

"The war in Gaza is an open wound that threatens to infect the entire region. The only permanent way to end the cycle of violence & instability is through a two-state solution, Israel & Palestine living side-by-side in peace & security, with Jerusalem as capital of both states," Guterres said.