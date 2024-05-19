Iranian-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood are an important factor for the stability of the region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Iranian-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood are an important factor for the stability of the region and for the strengthening of future security, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized: “We support each other in all international organizations of which we are members, and we will continue to do so.”