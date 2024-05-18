Azerbaijan's Neftchala hosts demonstration performances by members of national rhythmic gymnastics team (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Demonstration performances of members of Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team have been held in the city of Neftchala, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex, the adult category gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Kamilla Seyidzade, Ilona Zeynalova, Medina Demirova, juniors Govhar Ibrahimova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Fidan Gurbanli and Shams Aghaguseinova presented their programs to the public. Also, the team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Lyaman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummetova.

Harmonious, smooth movements of Azerbaijani graceful gymnasts delighted the audience.

Furthermore, the gymnasts took part in the tree-planting ceremony in the green zone of the sports complex before their performances.

Among the goals of the event is to increase mass sport, attract children, teenagers, and youth representatives to gymnastics, and develop this sport in the regions.

To note, the demonstration performances are also preparatory before the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, which will be held May 22-26.

