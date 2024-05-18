Uzbekistan's Silk Avia launches regular flights to Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 18. Uzbekistan's Silk Avia Airlines launched regular flights to Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting June 16. Silk Avia plans to increase their number daily in the future.

Earlier, Uzbekistan Airports announced the establishment of Silk Avia Airlines for low-cost domestic flights back in November 2021. The first board of Silk Avia arrived in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent on March 21.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz airline TezJet has received permission to perform regular flights to Uzbekistan.

According to the Uzaviation Agency (Uzbekistan's Civil Aviation Agency), the authorization was issued on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to the permit, Tez Jet Airlines will perform flights on the Osh-Tashkent-Osh and Bishkek-Tashkent-Bishkek routes.