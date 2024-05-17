President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has completed his state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Belarus at Fuzuli International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko was seen off by Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, and other officials.