Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 May 2024 19:53 (UTC +04:00)
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has completed his state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Belarus at Fuzuli International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko was seen off by Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, and other officials.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more