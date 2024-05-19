Creation of “green energy” sources in Karabakh, East Zangezur, and Nakhchivan will benefit the entire region - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, as well as the Nakhchivan region, have been declared “green energy” zones in Azerbaijan. These regions make up about 25 percent of our territory, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River, Trend reports.

“The creation of “green energy” sources in these regions will benefit the entire region,” the head of state underlined.