Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 18

Economy Materials 18 May 2024 10:27 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 22 currency prices increased, while 13 fell compared to May 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,647 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 16

Rial on May 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,340

52,154

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,254

46,448

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,926

3,879

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,920

3,926

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,118

6,112

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,701

136,624

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,081

15,092

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,999

27,087

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,384

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,107

109,124

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,846

30,849

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,743

25,621

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,310

2,293

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,305

1,304

1 Russian ruble

RUB

462

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,069

28,021

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,220

31,189

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,869

35,872

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,402

1,392

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,497

31,435

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,678

8,643

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,815

5,818

100 Thai baths

THB

116,252

115,370

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,960

8,913

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

31,014

30,937

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,647

45,605

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,449

9,496

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,219

15,516

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,633

2,633

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

585

582

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,845

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,692

24,692

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,807

73,113

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,879

3,860

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. Under this system, one euro was equivalent to 487,647 rials and one dollar to 448,689 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 455,320 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,944 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 581,000–584,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–634,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more