Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 22 currency prices increased, while 13 fell compared to May 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,647 rials.

Currency Rial on May 16 Rial on May 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,340 52,154 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,254 46,448 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,926 3,879 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,920 3,926 1 Danish krone DKK 6,118 6,112 1 Indian rupee INR 505 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,701 136,624 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,081 15,092 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,999 27,087 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,107 109,124 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,846 30,849 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,743 25,621 1 South African rand ZAR 2,310 2,293 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,305 1,304 1 Russian ruble RUB 462 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,069 28,021 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,220 31,189 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,869 35,872 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,402 1,392 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,497 31,435 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,678 8,643 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,815 5,818 100 Thai baths THB 116,252 115,370 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,960 8,913 1,000 South Korean won KRW 31,014 30,937 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,647 45,605 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,449 9,496 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,219 15,516 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,633 2,633 1 Afghan afghani AFN 585 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,845 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,692 24,692 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,807 73,113 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,879 3,860 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. Under this system, one euro was equivalent to 487,647 rials and one dollar to 448,689 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 455,320 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,944 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 581,000–584,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–634,000 rials.

