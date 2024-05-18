Turkmenistan takes steps to develop cooperation with IAEA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 18. Turkmenistan is taking active steps to develop cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that Turkmenistan and the IAEA will prepare a five-year Framework Program of cooperation covering such areas as healthcare, in particular nuclear medicine, rational use of water resources, and agriculture.

"To discuss the draft of this program, it is planned to hold a regular meeting of a specially created group in June this year," the minister said.

At the same time, Meredov proposed to take appropriate steps to strengthen the international legal framework for multilateral cooperation with the countries of the world within the framework of the IAEA and to elect Turkmenistan to one of the eight existing structural divisions of the Agency.

"Turkmenistan has been a full member of the IAEA since 2016. Partnership with this organization, which is part of the UN system, is carried out in a number of areas. In order to strengthen the international legal framework for cooperation, in 2023, our country joined two IAEA Conventions on Nuclear Safety. As part of technical cooperation, four Agency projects are currently being implemented in Turkmenistan," he added.

Meanwhile, after Turkmenistan joined the UN Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in 1994, the country often holds bilateral consultations with the IAEA.

Turkmenistan and the IAEA signed a corresponding agreement on the application of safeguards on May 17, 2005, which contributed to the establishment of effective cooperation in this area.