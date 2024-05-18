Azerbaijani athlete wins gold medal at World Para Athletics Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Azerbaijani national team has won its first medal at the World Para Athletics Championship in Kobe, Japan, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

In the T13 category, Lamiya Valiyeva won the gold medal in the 100-meter run, finishing in 11.94 seconds and claiming the world champion title.

Notably, this is the 22-year-old Valiyeva's third world championship. Last year, she won gold in both the 100 and 400 meters at the World Championships in Paris.

