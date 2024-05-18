Chinese company, Tajikistan discuss solar panel complex construction in Sughd region

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 18. A Chinese company and Tajikistan discussed the construction of a solar panel complex in the Sughd region of the country, Trend reports.

According to the regional administration's press service, this issue was explored during a meeting between Sughd Governor Rajabboy Ahmadzoda and representatives of the Chinese State Investment Group company.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation on importing a modern complex to create a functional alternative energy supply system. Ahmadzoda noted that the region is ready to utilize the latest technologies for electricity production.

Following the meeting, Ahmadzoda instructed responsible officials to thoroughly study the issue, prepare all necessary documents, and take measures to allocate land for the construction of the green energy facility and an administrative building.

It was noted that State Investment Group has extensive experience in creating alternative energy production systems, particularly solar batteries and panels. It is implementing large-scale projects in many countries around the world.