Slovak PM undergoes another surgery after assassination attempt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has undergone another surgery today, with his condition remaining critical, said Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák, Trend reports.

Kaliák stated that evaluating the health condition of the prime minister would require a few additional days.

To note, on May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico survived an assassination attempt. The 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula shot him multiple times, causing severe injuries. The assailant was detained.

