Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Interstate relations between Iran and Azerbaijan reached the highest level - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 19 May 2024 13:49 (UTC +04:00)
Interstate relations between Iran and Azerbaijan reached the highest level - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Today, the whole world can see how strong Iran-Azerbaijani friendship is. This friendship has deep roots and a deep history, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River, Trend reports.

“For centuries, the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan have lived and created together, and I think that the interstate relations built on this solid foundation have reached the highest level,” added the head of state.

Latest

Latest

Read more