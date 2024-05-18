Russia works closely with Azerbaijan, Central Asia on North-South corridor's dev't - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Russia is working closely with Azerbaijan and Central Asia on the development of the North-South transit corridor, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk as he addressed the plenary session of the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum", Trend reports.

"We have already discussed the infrastructure projects, including creating the North-South corridor that we are developing with our partners. We are working closely with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. This involves the development of both rail and road transportation," he said.

Overchuk noted that Russia aims to enhance the transport and logistics connectivity of "Greater Eurasia" to provide better competitive conditions for manufacturers.

"Our primary goal is to ensure the transport and logistics connectivity of Greater Eurasia. By doing this, we are providing our manufacturers with the best competitive conditions to enter the markets of the global South," the deputy PM added.

He emphasized that Russia is not working alone in this effort but is cooperating with the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.