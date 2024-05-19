House explosion in Türkiye injures seven

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. An explosion occurred in a country house in the Turkish province of Tokat, Trend reports.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Erba district.

It is reported that gendarmerie officers arrived at the address in connection with a complaint from residents of other houses about noisy neighbors.

After the arrival of the gendarmerie brigade, an explosion occurred for an unknown reason. During the incident, 7 people were injured, including 5 gendarmerie officers. The injured were hospitalized.

The fact is under investigation.